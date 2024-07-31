A Sky News reporter was interrupted by a bystander after she described Hezbollah as a "militia" while reporting from Beirut on Tuesday, 30 July.

Alex Crawford was reporting from Lebanon after Israel conducted an airstrike on the capital city targeting a senior Hezbollah commander “responsible for the murder of children” in Saturday’s rocket attack on the occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah has not confirmed Fuad Shukr's killing, but said he was in the building that was hit.

After Ms Crawford referred to the group as a "militia," a young man interrupted the broadcast and described the group as "freedom fighters."