Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:39
Eleven-storey Beirut apartment block balances precariously after Israeli airstrike
An 11-storey Beirut apartment block balanced precariously after an Israeli airstrike hit the city centre for the first time since 2006 early on Monday, 30 September.
A strike near the Kola intersection hit a residential building, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.
According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the attack brings the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon to more than 1,000 people and the number of those injured to more than 6,000 over the last two weeks.
Lebanon’s head of emergency disaster management said the number of displaced people in the country surged from 300,000 to nearly one million in just a few hours over the weekend.
Up next
10:11
Who will be the next Tory leader?
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:50
Arteta describes relationship with Man City boss following tension
02:29
Highs and lows of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career as exit confirmed
01:30
Kane swaps football for acting as he stars in The Office-style ad
01:47
Jermaine Jenas vows to ‘learn’ in message to fans after BBC scandal
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:42
First Strictly Come Dancing elimination of 2024 prompts fan backlash
00:34
Hollywood star herds sheep across Southwark Bridge
01:01
Phillip Schofield insists he ‘doesn’t care anymore’
00:49
Downton Abbey creator pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith
01:18
Swarm of live crabs escape from bag on subway causing chaos
01:17
Gen-Z students reveal whether they’re doing university sober
00:34
King and Queen arrive at Holyrood to celebrate Scottish Parliament
00:18
Phillip Schofield shows drastic weight loss from desert island stint
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32