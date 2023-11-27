Elon Musk meets Netanyahu for tour of Israeli kibbutz devastated on October 7

Elon Musk paid a visit to Israel on Monday 27 November, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas.

The billionaire was joined by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Kfar Azza, which was stormed by the militant group on 7 October.

During the visit, he was seen using his phone to film videos of the damage.

Musk, who owns the social media platform X, will also meet Israeli president Isaac Herzog on Monday.

“In their meeting, the president will emphasise the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online,” a statement from Mr Herzog’s office said.