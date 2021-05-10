Israeli police have used stun grenades in the Old City neighbourhood of Jerusalem during clashes with Palestinian protesters.

Footage filmed on Monday showed the explosive devices detonating in an alley where Palestinians were gathered, before a group of Israeli security officers pinned a man to the ground.

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured during violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Palestinian medics said more than 300 Palestinians were hurt, including 228 who required hospital treatment.

Police said protesters threw stones at officers and a nearby road where thousands of Israeli Jews had gathered to pray.