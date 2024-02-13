'We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah', says Jordan's King Abdullah

Jordan’s King Abdullah has called for a “lasting ceasefire, now” as he warned the country “cannot afford” an Israeli attack on Rafah.

The king spoke at a news conference on Monday evening (12 February) as Rafah was hit by Israeli airstrikes overnight.

King Abdullah said: “We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah, it is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe. The situation is already unbearable for over a million people who have been pushed into Rafa since the war started.

“We cannot stand by and let this continue. We need a lasting ceasefire, now. This war must end.”

Meanwhile, President Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against conducting a ground operation in Rafah without a “credible plan” to ensure the safety of civilians.