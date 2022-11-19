'What was the point': Lorraine Kelly denounces Jennifer Arcuri in 2019 clip

Lorraine Kelly hit out at Jennifer Arcuri during a live TV broadcast three years ago today, on 19 November 2019.

The American businesswoman had appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss her relationship with Boris Johnson, after she claimed that the then-prime minister whom she allegedly had an affair with treated her like a “one-night stand”.

As the programme cut to Kelly before her eponymous show, the TV host challenged Arcuri.

“What’s the point, coming down and not answering any questions?” Kelly said.

Arcuri responded that she “said a few things.”

