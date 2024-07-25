Paul Gascoigne sobs as he recalls emotional distress of phone hacking scandal

Paul Gascoigne cried as he recalled the emotional toll of being subject to phone hacking.

The former England footballer, 57, was awarded £188,250 in damages in 2015 after a court found he had been subject to hacking by Mirror Group journalists writing celebrity stories.

Speaking to the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Mr Gascoigne said he became a “recluse” and bought six phones when he thought he was subject to phone hacking.

He became visibly emotional as he recalled how he became suspicious of his parents during this time.