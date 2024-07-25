Prince Harry says mother Diana was ‘absolutely right’ in phone hacking suspicions

The Duke of Sussex said Princess Diana was "absolutely right" in her suspicions that she was subject to phone hacking.

In a new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Prince Harry spoke of how his mother Princess Diana was painted as paranoid by press.

Harry also spoke about his successful High Court case for the first time.

He told ITV: "When you’re vindicated it proves that you weren’t being paranoid. You know, same with my mother.

"There is evidence to suggest that she was being hacked in the mid-nineties... yet still today, the press, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid.

"She was absolutely right about what was happening to her."