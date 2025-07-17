Pioneering IVF technique which created eight healthy babies unveiled by researchers

Watch a demonstration of the pioneering IVF technique that produced eight healthy babies from the DNA of three people.

An animation released by a team of researchers at Newcastle University on Thursday (17 July) details the process of mitochondrial donation therapy, which is aimed at preventing children from inheriting health conditions from their mothers.

After the mother’s egg has been fertilised the genetic material is placed inside the donor's fertilised egg which has had its nucleus removed, creating a fertilised egg with both full sets of chromosomes from both parents but healthy mitochondria - structures found within cells that produce energy - from the donor.

Four boys and four girls have been delivered and have not inherited any of the parents' incurable genetic disorders.