This is the adorable moment New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was interrupted by her three-year-old daughter Neve during a Facebook live in which she was giving an update on the country’s Covid situation.

Neve can be heard calling out ‘mummy’ before she remonstrates with the PM for how long the briefing is taking, with Ardern eventually concluding that the best course of action was to wrap up the Facebook live and see to her daughter’s bedtime needs.