The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reaffirmed its intention to convict all people involved in the January 6 Capitol Attack on the third anniversary of the riots.

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered an update on the DOJ’s efforts to hold perpetrators of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots to account, saying that they’d obtained 890 convictions.

“We have secured convictions of those who brutally assaulted officers at the Capitol. We have secured convictions against those who obstructed the certification of the presidential election,” Mr Garland said.

“As I said before, the Justice Department will hold all January 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under the law - whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”