Watch in full: Jan 6 committee shares never-before-seen footage of Capitol riot

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack has released previously unseen footage from the day of the Capitol riot.

The video, made up of CCTV, officer body cam and documentary footage shows how a crowd of previously peaceful Trump supporters turned into a violent mob.

Those watching the hearing in-person were reportedly visibly emotional as they watched the vicious crowd's assault on law enforcement that resulted in the deaths of several officers.

“Fall back! Fall back!” a beleaguered officer is heard yelling desperately as his position is overrun.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here