Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'nothing has changed' in response to January 6 hearings

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to react to the January 6 hearings on Thursday, suggesting “virtually nothing has changed” since the storming of the Capitol in 2021.

The Democrat Congresswoman also attacked Republicans and Ted Cruz for “voting to protect” the behaviour of the attackers

“People think that just because this man was on reality TV, that this wasn't real, that this was entertainment,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

“This isn't entertainment, this is real f-ing life... and structurally, institutionally, virtually nothing has changed.”

