US congressman wears Putin mask to Biden impeachment hearing

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz wore a Vladimir Putin mask on the House floor during President Biden’s impeachment hearing

Mr Moskowitz pretended to be the Russian leader as he addressed reporters outside the committee room on Wednesday (20 March).

The Florida Democrat said he was there “to thank” Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, “for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee”.

Mr Moskowitz said: “Maybe he can come see the technology in our grocery stores, thank you.”

He was seemingly referring to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Putin interview, that happened shortly before the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.