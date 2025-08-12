JD Vance claims Kamala Harris snubbed White House olive branch gesture

JD Vance claims Kamala Harris snubbed a White House olive branch tradition, saying she "rebuffed" his family's request to see their new living quarters in January.

The nicety has become a recent norm in American politics, where the outgoing vice president shows the incoming VP’s family where they'll be living on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in north west Washington.

Mr Vance said he had to instead show his children old diagrams, photos, and books of the house, which U.S. President Donald Trump calls "nicer than The White House".