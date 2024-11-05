JD Vance ‘lost friends’ due to support and association with Donald Trump

JD Vance says he has lost friends over his support for Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

After casting his vote in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday (5 November) the former president’s 2024 running mate said some had “cast their friendship aside” which he saw as a “tragedy.”

Urging the public to “be kind,” Mr Vance declared he would not follow his friends’ example.

“Whether you’re voting for Donald Trump or voting for Kamala Harris, friends and family, that stuff is what really, really matters,” he added.

“We ought to treat each other with respect and fundamentally what we’re trying to do.”