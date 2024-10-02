JD Vance criticises moderator for fact-checking him during vice presidential debate

JD Vance appeared irritated after a CBS News moderator fact-checked him during the vice presidential debate against Tim Walz on Tuesday, 1 October.

Donald Trump's VP pick said that Springfield, Ohio - the town subject to the former president's claim that - had schools and hospitals that are overwhelmed and unaffordable housing because "we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes."

After Margaret Brennan clarified that Springfield has a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, Mr Vance replied: “The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact check."