Watch live as Jeff Bezos launches himself into space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is set to blast into space on Tuesday, in the first crewed flight of his New Shepard rocket ship.

He will be accompanied by brother Mark Bezos, Wally Funk (an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race) and an 18-year-old student.

The eclectic Blue Origin crew are aiming to reach an altitude of roughly 66 miles during their quick up-and-down flight, which is expected to last just 10 minutes.

They will travel in a capsule that features the biggest windows flown into space, offering stunning views of the Earth.