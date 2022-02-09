Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily briefing amid ongoing tensions with Russia over a potential Ukraine invasion.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the “high price” Russia would pay for launching a new invasion of Ukraine would include an end to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The two leaders addressed reporters from the East Room of the White House after a bilateral meeting, Mr Scholz’s first since succeeding Angela Merkel as Germany’s head of government.

