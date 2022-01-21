Watch live as Jen Psaki gives a White House briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki leads this evenings media briefing.

It comes a day after the press secretary said she couldn’t predict when the Biden administration would begin to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

Days ago the US president assured Americans that the country is not going back to Covid lockdowns as he highlighted the increase in testing, vaccinations and funding to keep schools open.

Yesterday also marked one year since Biden's inauguration, which he celebrated with a rare press conference.

