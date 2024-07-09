Jeremy Corbyn was caught on a House of Commons microphone as MPs were sworn in to serve after the 2024 general election.

The independent member for Islington North approached Marie Rimmer MP, jokingly instructing her to read her lines correctly.

He then uttered, "What a load of nonsense this is."

The Commons welcomed 335 new members today (9 July) in a major shakeup for UK politics, featuring a majority of Labour MPs, as well as Lib Dem, Green and Reform UK members.