Jeremy Corbyn joins immigration protesters outside Home Office

Jeremy Corbyn joined immigration policy protesters outside the Home Office in central London on Monday, 18 December.

It came after Rishi Sunak’s Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its second reading last Tuesday, pushing forward the controversial deportation scheme.

The prime minister’s new planned legislation would deem Rwanda safe in British law after the original bill was struck down as unlawful by the Supreme Court.

MPs approved the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its second reading by 313 votes to 269, majority 44.

"Treat [refugees] like human beings and create safe passages," Mr Corbyn urged.