‘I plan on running’: Joe Biden hints at reelection bid for 2024 US presidency

President Joe Biden joked about his reelection while hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

After welcoming children at the event taking part on the South Lawn on Monday 10 April, Biden told the reporter Al Roker of NBC’s “Today” show that he plans to participate in “at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls, maybe five.”

Biden was alluding to his expected reelection bid but when pressed for news, the president repeated what he's been saying for months.

“I'm planning on running, Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden told Roker.

