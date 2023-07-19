Joe Biden’s commitment to Afghan allies “continues to stand,” Karine Jean-Pierre said as The Independent questioned the pace at which those who served with the US are being processed to enter the country.

White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg questioned the press secretary on allies who are still waiting to be granted safe haven, such as the Afghan pilot threatened with deportation from the UK to Rwanda.

With the Afghan Air Force, he went on sorties planned and designed by British and US commanders, flying more than 30 combat missions before the fall of Kabul in 2021.

“Our commitment continues to stand... The work is going to continue,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Sign The Independent’s petition calling for the UK to support Afghan war heroes who served alongside Britain.