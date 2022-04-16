Joe Biden tries to shake hands with thin air after finishing speech

Joe Biden has been mocked by Republicans as he appeared to shake hands with thin air after delivering a speech in North Carolina.

Footage shows the US president offering his hand as he leaves the podium, only to realise nobody is standing next to him.

Mr Biden looks confused as he turns and looks around, before eventually leaving the stage.

Republican senator Ted Cruz was quick to respond to the clip, sharing it on social media with the eyes emoji.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.