Watch live as witnesses testify in Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard

Watch live coverage from inside the courtroom on day two of Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star is suing his ex-wife over an article she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018 which implied that he abused her during their relationship.

Mr Depp, 58, has denied any abuse and has sued Ms Heard for $50 million (£38m) while she has, in turn, sued him with a $100m counterclaim.

The trial, which is taking place in Virginia, is expected to last up to seven weeks and began with opening arguments on Tuesday.

