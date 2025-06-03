Jon Stewart poked fun at Elon Musk's final interview before his exit from Donald Trump's administration, joking that the US president had "broken" the Tesla CEO.

Last week, a ceremony was held at the White House to mark the end of Musk’s time with DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) after four months as a special government employee.

Showing a section of the billionaire's discussion with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, during which Musk asked to "stick to the subject of the day" which was "spaceships, as opposed to, you know, presidential policy."

"[Trump] has broken this poor man,” Stewart said.