Joy Reid caught swearing in live hot mic moment: ‘Starting another f***ing war’

MSNBC host Joy Reid was recorded on a hot mic swearing as she discussed Joe Biden on Monday, 29 January.

As footage played of the US president’s recent speech in South Carolina, the anchor could be heard saying: “Starting another f***ing war.”

It was not clear what Ms Reid was referring to.

Ms Reid apologised for the profanity at the end of the broadcast.

“I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologise to anyone who was listening to my behind-the-scenes chatter,” she said.