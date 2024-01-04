Defendant leaps over table and attacks judge during sentencing in Las Vegas courtroom

This is the moment a defendant leaps over a table and attacks a Nevada judge during a courtroom sentencing in Las Vegas on Wednesday (3 January).

In a violent scene captured by courtroom video, Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus fell back from her seat against a wall and was injured but was not hospitalised, courthouse officials said.

A courtroom marshall at the Regional Justice Center was also injured as he came to the judge’s aid. He was taken to hospital for treatment, according to the officials and witnesses.

The defendant, Deobra Delone Redden, 30, was wrestled to the floor behind the judge’s bench by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members.