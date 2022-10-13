Man in inflatable ring rescued from flood as Hurricane Julia hits Central America

A man floating in an inflatable ring was pulled to safety by Red Cross rescuers in El Salvador as Hurricane Julia left severe flooding in the country.

Footage shows a man in a black rubber ring being pulled up onto a rescue boat out of neck-deep floodwater.

At least 28 people have died as the storm hit Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

“Our volunteers in the east of the country are carrying out rescue tasks for people who were trapped by the overflow of the Rio Grande, in San Miguel,” the Salvadoran Red Cross said.

Sign up for our newsletters.