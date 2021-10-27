Supporters of Julian Assange are protesting in London outside the royal courts of justice on Wednesday, as a two-day appeal hearing starts to decide whether the WikiLeaks founder should be extradited to the United States.

Mr Assange, 50, is wanted on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In January, a judge ruled that he should not be sent to the US, citing risk of suicide, but the US are now challenging the decision on five grounds.

