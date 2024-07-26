Listen: Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris in ‘historic’ phone call

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle endorsed Kamala Harris’s bid for president on Friday 26 July in a one-minute long video that captured a private phone call between the couple and the current vice president.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Former President Obama told Ms Harris.

“I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” the former first lady added.

Talking into a phone and cracking a few smiles, Ms Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship.