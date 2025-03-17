Princess Kate enjoys a St Patrick’s Day pint of Guinness during Irish Guards visit

The Princess of Wales joined in toasting St Patrick’s Day with a celebratory pint of Guinness after being saluted by the Irish Guards during a barracks visit today (17 March).

In her official capacity as colonel of the regiment, Kate visited the Wellington Barracks in Westminster to present sprigs of shamrock to guardsmen and observe the traditional annual parade.

This year’s event was especially notable as the Irish Guards celebrated their 125th anniversary - and also marked Princess Kate’s return to the St Patrick’s Day parade after missing last year’s event following her cancer diagnosis.