Starmer hits out at Tory MPs after ‘law-breaking’ Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Keir Starmer has hit out at those Tory MPs who voted in support of Boris Johnson following a confidence ballot on his leadership.
The Labour leader claimed that MPs loyal to “law-breaking” and “unfit” Boris Johnson “ignored the British public” after they voted 211 to 148 to back the incumbant prime minister.
In a statement, Starmer said the “Conservative Party now believes that the British public have no right to expect honest politicians”.
Despite a significant Tory rebellion, Boris Johnson claimed the result was a “decisive” win.
