Keir Starmer accused the government of being “bereft of leadership” as he called for an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The Labour leader also called Boris Johnson “too weak to stand up to his backbenchers” as the pair clashed during a debate on the Queen’s Speech.

“A government of the moment would use the great powers that it has to tackle this head on, bring forward an emergency budget with a windfall tax,” Mr Starmer said.

“But instead, the government is bereft of leadership.”

