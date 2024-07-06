Watch: Keir Starmer takes phone call from Joe Biden after general election win

Downing Street has released video footage of the moment Sir Keir Starmer speaks with US President Joe Biden following Labour’s general election win.

The call, which took place on Friday (5 July), saw the new prime minister speak with Mr Biden, who congratulated him on “a hell of a victory”.

Mr Starmer replies: “Thank you, Mr President.

“It has been a long night and day and I have been busy appointing my Cabinet.”

The two leaders also discussed their shared commitment to the “Special Relationship” between the UK and the US.

Mr Starmer said: “This is the bedrock for our defence, for our security and prosperity.”