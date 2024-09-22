Sir Keir Starmer joked that he and Larry the cat, the famous Downing Street feline, had been ‘bonding’ over their shared experience of ‘chasing pests’ out of Downing Street for 14 years during an appearance at a Scottish Labour fringe event on 22 September.

“I’ve been busy getting to know Larry the cat. We’ve bonded because we’ve both been chasing pests out of Downing Street for 14 long years,” Starmer joked.

The Labour leader went on to discuss more serious matters, claiming his party ‘settled industrial disuptes.’