Police use drone in search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett

Police used a drone to search part of Saddleworth Moor on Sunday, 2 October, in the hunt for Keith Bennett, the final missing victim of the Moors Murders.

Greater Manchester Police have begun a dig in the area after an unofficial search group said they had discovered human remains.

It is hoped that excavations would reveal the remains of the 12-year-old schoolboy who was killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964.

