Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:18
Armed robber returns to house to find police waiting to arrest him
Bodycam footage captured the moment an armed robber returned to a house to find police waiting to arrest him.
Jack Holland-Batt, 31, of no fixed address, threatened staff with a knife at businesses in Gillingham on 25 November 2024, taking around £20 from a pharmacy before demanding money from an amusement arcade and a third business.
Following the robberies, Holland-Batt contacted Kent Police confessing to his crimes but not specifying where he was. He was arrested as he approached the front door of an address he frequented.
Holland-Batt was charged with two robberies, an attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Tuesday 11 March, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.
Up next
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:13
Thomas Tuchel reacts to Prince William’s royal seal of approval
02:36
Watch: Lewis Hamilton recreates iconic 1980s film
02:01
What Man Utd’s new stadium could look like after Old Trafford exit
00:35
Drone flying Palestinian hovers over England v Italy six nations match
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31