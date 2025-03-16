Armed robber returns to house to find police waiting to arrest him

Bodycam footage captured the moment an armed robber returned to a house to find police waiting to arrest him.

Jack Holland-Batt, 31, of no fixed address, threatened staff with a knife at businesses in Gillingham on 25 November 2024, taking around £20 from a pharmacy before demanding money from an amusement arcade and a third business.

Following the robberies, Holland-Batt contacted Kent Police confessing to his crimes but not specifying where he was. He was arrested as he approached the front door of an address he frequented.

Holland-Batt was charged with two robberies, an attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Tuesday 11 March, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.