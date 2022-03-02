Fire rages at crumbling Ukrainian building after latest Russian attack

A Ukrainian regional department building was set alight after being shelled by Russian troops.

Fires are seen burning at the tops of Kharkiv's regional department of internal affairs and residential buildings before huge amount of debris falls to the ground below.

Firefighters use trucks and powerful hoses to tackle the flames as the threat of them spreading increases.

It comes after CCTV captured the moment the building was struck by missiles.

The number of victims injured in the attack has yet to be confirmed.

