CCTV footage captures a killer builder whistling and packing up his tools just minutes after he murdered a customer in her own home.

Cowboy builder Peter Norgrove, 43, killed customer Sharon Gordon, 58, with a hammer at her home in Bromford Road, Holly Hall, Dudley, following a row in July 2023.

Norgrove, who was building an extension for Ms Gordon at the time, was captured on CCTV both as he entered and exited the property to carry out work that day.

Norgrove appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday (31 January) and was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 15 years.