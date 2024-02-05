Sir Lindsay Hoyle sent King Charles III his “best wishes” after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The House of Commons speaker informed MPs in the chamber of the news just after 6pm on Monday 5 February.

“I know the whole house will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news this evening,” Sir Lindsay said.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty and [the royal family]. We all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery.”