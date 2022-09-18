Moment roller-skater detained after almost crashing into King Charles’s car

A roller-skater sparked panic after he almost collided with a car carrying King Charles III.

The new monarch was travelling to hold a vigil beside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Friday evening when a man nearly skated into his vehicle.

Footage captures the moment the roller-skater was detained by police, first being tackled to the ground by one officer before as many as seven more pinned him to the ground.

He was handcuffed at the scene before officers established that he had no malicious intent and let him go.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.