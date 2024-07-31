King Charles complains about his pen as he signs visitor book on nature reserve visit

King Charles appeared to complain about the trouble he has with his fountain pen during a visit to a nature reserve in Scotland.

The monarch visited the Forsinard Flows visitor centre on Wednesday (31 July), where he signed a special visitor book.

As he sat down to sign the visitor book, Charles took a fountain pen out of the pocket of his jacket.

He said: “I'm hoping my pen's going to work because it doesn't usually.

“The trouble is making sure I have ink that doesn't fade because I used to be sent them back to sign again.”