Prince William shares video as he returns to royal duties after father’s diagnosis

The Prince of Wales has returned to his royal duties for the first time since his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

William performed an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday 7 February and will appear at a charity event this evening.

He shared a video of the ceremony on social media and is expected to take on extra engagements in the King’s absence.

Charles is receiving regular treatment for an unknown form of cancer that was found during his recent stay in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.