King Charles III receives motion of condolence from NI Assembly speaker

King Charles III and the Queen Consort recieved a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, in Belfast today, 13 September.

“We are mindful that you and your family grieve on the passing of a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. I hope that you and your family can take comfort from the appreciation and warmth that has accompanied the tributes to the Queen from across these islands,” Mr Maskey said.

His Majesty told politicians at Hillsborough Castle that he would “seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.”

Sign up to our newsletters.