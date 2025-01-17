Meet the prisoners earning $5.80 a day fighting California's wildfires

California's inmate firefighters earning between $5.80 to $10.24 a day are among those joining the fight against the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, their earnings are dependent on experience and they earn an extra $1 an hour during active wildfires.

Lowest-paid firefighters earn $29.80 per 24-hour shift.

Inmate firefighter Joseph McKinney described his role as "for the greater good."

"I have a debt to pay to the society. So I'm happy to pay this debt this way," he explained.