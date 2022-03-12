Journalist’s live report on hit-and-run interrupted by car crash

A hit-and-run was caught on camera during a reporter’s live broadcast about a separate crash.

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was reporting live on a deadly collision in South Los Angeles on Thursday when two cars collide directly behind him.

Much to the reporter’s surprise, one of the vehicles immediately speeds away from the scene.

Kang says the street - Hoover & 84th - is one of the city’s most dangerous.

“We called 911, helped the victims and LAPD has this video and the license plate. Stay safe,” he later said.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.