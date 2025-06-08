Fires erupt in streets as anti-ICE protests continue for second day in LA

Law enforcement faced off with demonstrators protesting immigration raids for a second day in Los Angeles on Saturday (7 June ).

The protests began on Friday night after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out operations in the city, arresting at least 44 people for immigration violations.

Footage shows federal agents clashing with protesters in the Paramount area of southeast Los Angeles, where overturned shopping trolleys littered the road and small canisters erupted into gas clouds, igniting fires.

The Department of Homeland Security said, "1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE officers, slashed tyres, defaced buildings, and taxpayer-funded property."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that 2,000 National Guard troops will be deployed to arrest protesters.