Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told Welsh delegates at the party’s conference in Liverpool it is “time for change”.

As activists gathered for what could be the final Labour conference before the election expected next year, Sir Keir said the party would make the “positive case for change” with a pitch to swing voters that would “weld together” competence and the offer of fresh hope after 13 years of Tory rule.

The party’s members gather in Liverpool enjoying consistent double-digit poll leads over the Tories and buoyed by the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election triumph over the SNP, but Sir Keir also warned against complacency.